City leaders, Akron residents brace for next steps in Jayland Walker case

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron is bracing for the next big step in the Jayland Walker shooting investigation. Walker was shot and killed by police in the summer 2022. Next week, a grand jury will begin reviewing evidence to determine whether the officers involved should face criminal charges.

“There was a tragedy that impacted so many people,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said.

He addressed a crowd of Ward 2 neighbors Wednesday night as part of the Akron Community Conversation Series. The chief, along with other police officers and city leaders have been presenting information throughout the city about the grand jury process, the department’s use of force policy and how to safely assemble.

“It’s important because a lot of people are anticipating a lot of negative things. We feel that if they had more information on what’s going on, to spread the word about several things that a lot of people don’t have the right answers to, [we’ll] hopefully make sure the situation works out to the best,” explained Michael Irby, the president of 100 Black Men of Akron, Inc.

The organization has been helping facilitate community conversations in recent weeks. The audience at the Ward 2 meeting posed fewer questions than previous crowds, but organizers said spreading the information was equally important.

“I don’t look at boundaries like that, like this is North Hill and that’s downtown because I think we’re all one big city,” said Ward 2 Akron City Council Member, Phil Lombardo. “We’re all hoping for the best and we’re hoping for peace.”

On Monday, a special grand jury will be seated in the Jayland Walker case before hearing evidence from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Walker was shot more than 40 times by police officers after a car and foot chase on June 27, 2022. He was unarmed during the shooting, but police say he fired at officers from his car and a gun was later recovered in the vehicle.

The grand jury, made up of nine Summit County residents, will hear the evidence and decide whether the 8 officers involved in the shooting should face charges.

Last summer, the shooting sparked outrage and unrest. Some protests resulted in damaged property and arrests.

“I don’t want any violence, I don’t want anyone to get hurt. I heard all about last year. It was a sad situation that nobody could go downtown,” said Irene Lionetti.

This week, the city is preparing for possible unrest by placing barricades and boarding up some windows downtown. Next week, there will also be a designated demonstration zone for protesters.

“We’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. That’s our responsibility. Our goal is to provide a safe space for people to engage in their constitutionally protected right to assemble and protest,” said Chief Mylett.

The chief explained he’s also prepared to call in partner agencies and the Department of Justice if the need arises. He and other leaders are urging peace no matter the outcome.

“Just be calm and let’s see what happens,” said Irby. “Let’s let it work out its course and then after that we’ll see what happens.”

The special grand jury will be seated on Monday, April 10. The Ohio Attorney General’s office hopes to present all of the evidence to jurors by Friday, April 14. Mylett said the names of the officers involved will only be released if they’re indicted on criminal charges.

Regardless of the grand jury’s decision, the department will also conduct its own internal investigation. The city is also bracing for a civil case from Walker’s family.

