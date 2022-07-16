City of Akron to lift Downtown curfew Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced today the city plans to life its Downtown curfew on Sunday. The curfew remains in effect for Saturday night.

According to the mayor, the curfew will be lifted at 5 a.m. Sunday.

For Saturday, there are some exceptions from the curfew restrictions. They are as follows:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons traveling to seek medical care.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The city said Downtown Akron is marked by the following boundaries:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.) West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.) South: I-76/I-77

I-76/I-77 East: SR 8

Akron's first curfew was issued on the Fourth of July amid protests over the police shooting of Jayland Walker. The curfew was lifted on July 6 after no public safety concerns arose for two nights. It was put back in place when more protests followed and several people were arrested Downtown.

Those arrests included Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, a man who was shot by a Kenosha Police Officer seven times and left partially paralyzed. Bianca Austin, who is the aunt of Breonna Taylor, was also arrested. Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside her home in Louisville, Kentucky when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at the police. Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

