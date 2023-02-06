Jayland Walker's mother in Washington for State of the Union address

Jayland Walker’s mother is in Washington right now as a guest for the State of the Union tomorrow night.

Pamela Walker arrived this morning with her daughter and Jayland’s sister, Jada Walker.

Pamela Walker told News 5 this is all so overwhelming, and she’s going to play it by ear as this isn’t what she’s used to.

But says she is grateful for this opportunity to keep Jayland’s memory alive.

From Akron to Washington, Pamela Walker will call for change on a national platform.

She is a guest of U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes for the State of the Union.

"That really blew my hair back and that was really flattering for me to get that invitation,” Pamela Walker said.

In a news release, Rep. Sykes said: "She experienced what no mother should ever have to go through but has displayed unwavering strength and perseverance in the face of extreme adversity."

More than seven months ago, Pamela was in a much different space.

Eight Akron officers shot and killed her son after a police chase in June 2022.

Police say Walker refused to stop after traffic and equipment violations and claim he fired a shot getting onto the interstate as he drove away.

Walker was not armed when he ran from the car and was shot 46 times.

"It's overwhelming, actually, just to know that people are still thinking about this and thinking about my son and it seems to be happening on a regular now and that's kind of depressing,” Walker said.

Pamela admits she is nervous about her visit to Washington but has Jayland’s sister by her side. They’ll have a seat at the table for a national conversation on social justice.

"I'm hoping with these upcoming events, I'm able to just use my voice in a positive way to speak on Jayland and again it has to stop at some point,” Jada Walker said.

"The best thing is, is to see if you're provided an opportunity this great to talk to a senator or a congressman or somebody about it just to be directly in their ear about it and not just hearsay from someone else,” Pamela Walker said.

The Walker family attorney says they have several meetings planned with members of Congress, including the Congressional Black Caucus.

