Local schools showcase their artistic talent in ODOT's snowplow contest

Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:46:16-05

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting its annual snowplow decorating contest.

The program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows.

Twenty-nine schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in the contest.

Voting begins Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 14 at 4:00 p.m. Each "Like" on Facebook counts as one vote, and the plow that receives the most Likes wins.

Click here to see all the decorated plows.

