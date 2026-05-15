Man dead, woman injured in Akron shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured on Thursday evening during a shooting, according to Akron police.

Just before 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Marcy Street and Cole Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old man, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, in the front seat of a Jeep Latitude, police said. A second victim, a 46-year-old woman, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.