Man found shot to death inside Canton apartment bedroom, police say

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside the bedroom of his apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 12:44 p.m. to the 1300 block of Diana Court NW in reference to a shooting casualty.

Officers found a male victim with several gunshot wounds in his bedroom.

The Stark County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Otis R. Keller, 57, of Canton.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or camera footage to contact the department at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

