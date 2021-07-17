Man found shot to death on Main Street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was found shot to death in the 800 block of North Main Street early Saturday morning, according to Akron police.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 2:47 a.m. and found the victim in a driveway with apparent gunshot wounds, states a news release from Akron police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, and the man’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the family.

Officers recovered shell casings and other evidence during a canvas of the scene.

There are no known suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

