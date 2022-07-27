AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Akron was attacked Tuesday night by individuals taking part in a caravan protest who went on to cause other disturbances across the city, according to the Akron Police Department.

The attack happened downtown around 8:30 p.m. on South High Street.

Police said several "agitators" in the group stopped traffic from driving through the area. The motorcyclist later told police he was heading south on the street when he came across a group of protesters who threatened him and told him to turn around. Two or more people then attacked the motorcyclist from behind. He was knocked to the ground and assaulted.

He sustained "significant" facial injuries in the attack, the Akron police report states. His motorcycle was also damaged.

After the attack, the caravan of protesters left the area and went to other neighborhoods "causing disturbances, creating safety concerns and obstructing the flow of traffic," police said.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-COPS or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can be anonymous.

Protesters have been in the city since Jayland Walker was fatally shot last month by Akron police officers. Twice, the city has instituted a curfew following nights of protesting where agitators damaged downtown businesses.

