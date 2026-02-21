Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man pleads not guilty to trying to shoot Canton officer

The man accused of pulling a gun out of his bag and trying to shoot a Canton Police officer was in court Friday, pleading not guilty.
The man accused of pulling a gun out of his bag and trying to shoot a Canton Police officer was in court Friday.

Shane Newman pleaded not guilty in a Stark County Court.

He's facing the following charges:

  • Attempted murder with a firearm specification
  • Felonious assault with a firearm specification
  • Robbery with a firearm specification
  • Having weapons while under disability
  • Carrying concealed weapons
  • Aggravated possession of drugs
  • Obstructing official business.

In December, Newman and a woman were taken into custody inside Walmart's loss prevention office when Canton Police said he pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the officer who was working an off-duty job.

The gun failed to fire, police said.

A Stark County judge ordered Newman to be held without bond.

He is set to return to court in March.

