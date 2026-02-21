Man pleads not guilty to trying to shoot Canton officer

The man accused of pulling a gun out of his bag and trying to shoot a Canton Police officer was in court Friday.
Shane Newman pleaded not guilty in a Stark County Court.
He's facing the following charges:
- Attempted murder with a firearm specification
- Felonious assault with a firearm specification
- Robbery with a firearm specification
- Having weapons while under disability
- Carrying concealed weapons
- Aggravated possession of drugs
- Obstructing official business.
In December, Newman and a woman were taken into custody inside Walmart's loss prevention office when Canton Police said he pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the officer who was working an off-duty job.
The gun failed to fire, police said.
A Stark County judge ordered Newman to be held without bond.
He is set to return to court in March.
