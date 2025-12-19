Police: Shoplifter tries to shoot Canton officer inside Walmart, gun doesn't fire

An accused shoplifter tried to shoot a Canton Police officer Thursday inside Walmart, but the gun didn't fire.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Atlantic Boulevard.

Canton police said officers were taking a man and a woman in to custody inside the store's loss prevention office when the man pulled out a handgun and tried to shoot the officer, but the gun failed to go off.

The officer and the Walmart loss prevention employee were able to handcuff the man after a brief struggle.

The male suspect has been identified as Shane C.L. Newman. He has been charged with attempting to commit murder, felonious assault on a peace officer, robbery, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability.

The woman was charge dwith complicity to commit robbery.

Canton police chief released the following statement on the incident.

"This incident is a reminder of the ever-present threat of violence against police officers and the gracious provision of God's protection. Thank you to all of you who regularly pray with me for our officers and our community," Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800 or the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.