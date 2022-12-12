Man shot and killed at Akron skate park near Derby Downs early Monday morning, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a skate park in Akron early Monday morning, according to a news release from Akron Police.

At about 1 a.m., the man was at the Akron Skate Park at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, police said. The man who was shot was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday, and police will provide an update once identification is made and next of kin are notified.

