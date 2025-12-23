Massillon Police now investigating possible swatting-style hoax after large-scale search

MASSILLON — Massillon police say a 911 call that sparked a massive search for a possibly injured hunter is now being investigated as a suspected swatting-style hoax.

On Monday, the department put a post on its Facebook page asking for "assistance in identifying an individual who may have been hunting in the Northeast area of Massillon."

Deputy Police Chief Michael Maier told News 5 late Monday that investigators believe the initial 911 call, along with roughly two dozen additional calls, were likely a dangerous prank. The calls prompted hours of searching overnight and into the next day.

Police said the caller never spoke to dispatchers but responded to yes-or-no questions by pressing phone keypad tones. The phone was later pinged to the area near Valerie Avenue NE and Hankins Road NE.

Multiple agencies responded and searched the area using drones, K-9 units and thermal imaging technology. Crews now believe there was no one injured or in need of rescue.

Assisting agencies included Stark County Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Maier said that swatting-style calls are serious and dangerous, noting they drain emergency resources and create a sense of urgency under the false belief that a real emergency is unfolding. Police say the investigation into who made the calls is ongoing.