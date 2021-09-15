Medical examiner identifies 2 adults, three children killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Two adults and three children who were killed when a fire ripped through their Akron home have been identified, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victims have been identified as:

Dal Subba, 60-year-old male

Phip Subba, 48-year-old female

Prena Subba, 16-year-old female

Smile Subba, 11-year-old male

Parisa Limbu Khajum, a 5-year-old female

The cause and manner of their deaths are pending at this time.

All five died when a fire broke out inside their home in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue, located in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood on Monday.

Fire officials said in addition to the five people who died inside the home, four others were taken to nearby hospitals, including three adults and one child. Those individuals were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Bob Jones | Subba family. Two adults and three children were killed in a house fire on Sept. 13, 2021.

A neighbor who had her window open heard screaming and called 911.

“My bedroom window was open and I heard screaming and I looked out the window and saw the flames and I ran in the living room and dialed 911…yelled at my kids to get out of the house,” said Jean Hudson, a neighbor.

Mark Williamson, a spokesperson for Akron Public Schools, said the children killed in the house fire were students at Legget Elementary, Jennings Middle School and North High School.

Akron's mayor released a statement after the fatal fire:

“My family, the Akron Fire Department, and the entire Akron community, are profoundly saddened by this devastating incident. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family members of those who lost their lives, as we continue to pray for strength and healing for the survivors being treated. We will see to it that the survivors and the victims’ family are supported in this time of great sorrow and need. I want to thank the Akron Fire Department for their bravery in responding to this fire and for their attempts to rescue those trapped inside,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

