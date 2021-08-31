Watch
Medical examiner's office investigating after man found shot to death on Akron sidewalk

Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 31, 2021
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Lake Street in Akron, according to a news release.

On Monday at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Lake Street for a possible shooting.

Officers located a male on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office said it will provide an update once positive identification has been made.

