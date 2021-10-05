Off-duty Akron police officer arrests alleged burglar fleeing from home

AKRON, Ohio — An off-duty Akron police officer apprehended a burglar who attempted to break into a home on Ecton Road in Akron on Tuesday, according to the Akron Police Department.

A resident in the 700 block of Ecton Road called police at approximately 3:30 a.m. to report that someone tried breaking into his home.

Off-duty officer William Culver, who is a seven-year veteran of the force, was in the area heard the sound of a Ring doorbell alarm and decided to go investigate the reason for the alarm.

As patrol officers were on their way, Culver saw someone, later identified as a 56-year-old man, running from the home, so he chased him on foot for a short distance and detained him until other officers arrived.

The 56-year-old man was accused of entering the resident’s enclosed porch and attempted to get inside the house.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Ring door bell.

The alleged burglar’s vehicle was located in the 700 block of Palisades Drive. It was impounded and held for processing.

Akron police said the 56-year-old man is a person of interest in a string of burglaries and similar crimes in the area that are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

