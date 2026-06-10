Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Officials investigating 'suspicious package' at Akron Federal Building

Akron Fire Department
News 5 Cleveland
File image of an Akron fire truck
Akron Fire Department
Posted

An investigation is underway after a "suspicious package" was discovered at the Akron Federal Building, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Around 4:12 p.m., Akron officers were called to the federal building and courthouse to assist Akron Fire after a letter containing an "unknown suspicious substance" was reported there, Akron police said.

Akron Fire's hazmat team was called out and is analyzing the substance, police said.

The letter was revealed to be threatening, according to Akron Fire.

Police said the investigation will be under federal jurisdiction.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Here's how to get News 5 back on DIRECTV