Patient visitation at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital no longer restricted

Weekend water main break had hospital make adjustments to visitation
WEWS
The Cleveland Clinic announced Wednesday that patient visitation at Akron General Hospital is no longer restricted following a weekend water main break.

Normal visitation resumed this afternoon.

Visitation was restricted earlier this week after a 12-inch water line burst across the street from the emergency room, causing water intrusion and significant flooding in the pharmacy and lab. Other areas, such as the kitchen, were also affected.

Updates on Akron General after water main break disrupts access for days

"Thank you to our patients and their families for their patience as we recover from last weekend's water main break," the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement.

