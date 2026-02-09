Patient visitation still restricted at Akron General after water main break; some exceptions allowed

AKRON, Ohio — Patient visitation remains closed, with some exceptions, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital following a water main break over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 12-inch water line burst across the street from the emergency room. It prompted the hospital to close general visitation and outpatient appointments and to divert ambulances.

As of Monday, outpatient appointments are no longer canceled, and ambulances are no longer diverted.

Hospital visitations are still restricted, but some exceptions are allowed. Call the hospital for specifics before planning a visit to see a patient, said Dr. Teri Lash-Ritter, president of Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

"What I would recommend would be that you would call. We do have exceptions. And so if you call, you can talk to our nursing leadership to establish some kind of idea of whether you should come or whether it would be better for you to touch base in other ways. And certainly, we could connect our patients with their family through iPads or that kind of thing as well," Lash-Ritter said.

Outpatient testing is also unaffected in most cases.

The hospital shut down affected areas due to water intrusion, and crews have been working to restore them to ensure everything is safe, Lash Ritter said. The water main break didn't affect patient care.

