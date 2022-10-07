Pavona's Pizza Joint in Akron catches fire Friday

AKRON, Ohio — Akron and Fairlawn firefighters responded to Pavona's Pizza Joint to extinguish a blazing fire, according to our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no one was injured at the popular Akron pizza place.

Two local Akron businesses off of West Market Street, Market Street, and Sand Run have been closed due to the fire, according to the Beacon Journal.

