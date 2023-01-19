Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint by 2 men in Akron, police say

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed Wednesday afternoon in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Carlysle Street.

Police say the mail carrier was approached by two men. One of them pulled a gun out and demanded the carrier hand over his belongings. The men then directed the mail carrier back to his work vehicle and took various pieces of USPS property before fleeing.

The robbers were described as two Black men with thin builds. One of them was wearing a red hoodie with a large white logo and white writing on the sleeves. He was also wearing red multi-colored shoes with white soles. A clothing description for the other robber wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

