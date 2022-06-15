Proposed streetcar service connecting 4 key economic hubs could be coming to Stark County

CANTON, Ohio — A proposal to bring a streetcar service that would provide transportation to four economic hubs in Stark County, including the Akron-Canton Airport and Downtown Canton, is under consideration.

The streetcar’s proposed 9.8-mile route from the Cornerstone Transit Center to Downtown Canton to the airport would use the former Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad track that runs along West Branch Nimishillen Creek, and I-77, between Downtown Canton and the Summit County Line.

The goal of the project is to provide residents and visitors with a connection to four economic generators. The proposed line would include a park-and-ride service to Downtown Canton and the Hall of Fame and connections for travelers going to the airport.

The streetcar vehicles would be self-powered to avoid using any overhead wires like traditional streetcars. The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) said the line, currently owned by Akron METRO RTA, supports two freight trains each week and could be used by streetcars with only minimal improvements.

SARTA is holding a series of public meetings to discuss the streetcar project. Each meeting will feature a presentation and a question and answer session.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

—Hall of Fame Village – Center for Excellence 2014 Blake Ave. NW

1:00 – 3:00 PM

—Stark Library – Main Branch 715 Market Ave. N.

5:00 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 16, 2022:

• Stark Library – Main Branch 715 Market Ave. N.

1:00 – 3:00 PM

• Belden Village Transit Center 4700 Whipple Ave. NW

5:00 – 7:00 PM

The public is encouraged to fill out a SARTA Streetcar Feasibility study here.

