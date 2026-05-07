Relief for Canton Local Schools as levy wins approval

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — While many school levies across the region failed this week, it was a night of relief for Canton Local Schools.

Voters approved a non-renewal levy that district leaders say will help maintain classroom stability and preserve key programs, preventing immediate budget cuts.

“We offer a lot of career-tech programs, and those will not be touched,” said Superintendent Larry Tausch. “New curriculum initiatives, like the math program we’ve implemented, will continue. We won’t have to worry about cutting staff or scaling back opportunities for students.”

Tausch noted that voter turnout exceeded expectations, even surpassing November's, when the levy narrowly failed by just 31 votes.

“Looking at the numbers, we had about 300 more voters this time than in November—and we won by roughly 300 votes,” Tausch said. “I can’t tell you how happy we are with the community’s support.”

The approved levy will provide the district with financial stability over the next five years. However, Tausch cautioned that challenges remain ahead for many school districts across Ohio.

“We are heading into some uncertain times, especially looking toward November,” he said. “This gives us breathing room for now and allows us to continue the positive momentum we’ve built.”