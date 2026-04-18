Salvage vs. demolition: Akron’s Firestone Plant 1 debate continues ahead of public event

AKRON, Ohio — Akron leaders are trying to clear the air on a story we’ve been following for months.

Last week, News 5 told you about the city’s proposed plan to save the upper portion of the former Firestone Tire and Rubber Company Plant 1’s iconic clock tower, including its clock elements and historic bricks.

Akron’s Firestone Plant 1: Clock tower’s upper portion could be saved, advocates want more

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The city believes this approach honors the site’s history and creates new opportunities.

Yet Laura Noel, advocacy committee member for Progress through Preservation, said she and other preservationists feel differently, so we reached out to the city to get answers.

“We’re asking for more time to pause demolition to get all the facts and really evaluate the situation fully,” said Noel.

On Tuesday, Akron Spokesperson Stephanie Marsh sent News 5 an email when I asked about the city’s involvement in a feasibility study.

Progress through Preservation said it received a $25,000 match grant.

But Marsh said the following:

“Progress through Preservation received a matching grant that they shared about at some of their public meetings. We never received any details or a formal request of any kind to be that match. As this grant was about determining the feasibility of adaptive reuse with a residential component, we didn’t pursue more details as we have shared that residential uses are not possible at this site as is.”



Preservationist Ashley Martinez said that’s not what they want.

“We would like a full feasibility study comparing all uses not just residential,” said Martinez of Progress through Preservation.

Marsh also provided some clarification after some told News 5 that they felt the city’s four community input meetings were structured to present decisions rather than meaningfully gather feedback or explore alternatives.

Marsh replied to us and said:

“We would respectfully disagree with this characterization. We presented information on the challenges of reuse of the building and the site, including environmental contamination that make it unsuitable for residential use. A range of alternatives to demolition of the entire structure were presented with rough cost estimates at all four meetings. Included were options for salvage of elements of the building, especially the clocktower, to commemorate the structure and the work that occurred there.



Abandoning the Ohio Department of Development funds which were approved for demolition to pursue a mixed-use residential development would be incredibly risky and costly. This path rests on the presumption that the environmental conditions can be dealt with at a relatively low cost, which is not supported by the City’s investigation, and that a long-standing industrial site, in the middle of an industrial park and adjacent to several industrial uses, would be an appropriate location for residential uses. This would also place a significant burden on Akron taxpayers and require public funding in amounts much higher than the $25,000 that Progress through Preservation has offered towards this project. No private developers have shown an interest in assuming any of the risks associated with the building.



We appreciate the passion this project has brought out which is why the city slowed the entire process down in order to have meaningful conversations with residents about the building and the very real challenges it presents. We believe our current approach allows us to honor the history of this important place while also creating new opportunity for the site.”

“I think they are cherry-picking facts,” said Noel.

Despite the city’s comments, Progress through Preservation will have developers, preservation options and a petition in this space on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

They welcome the community to gather, learn and engage in what comes next.

“All alternatives should be explored before making such a big decision because once it’s gone, it’s gone. We’re not getting it back,” said Martinez.

The event will take place at 1200 South Main Street in Akron.

“We would love to still collaborate with the city,” said Noel. “We can very much still potentially salvage this building and make it a community asset.”