Security guard at Akron club injured in weekend shooting; suspect in custody

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly shot a security guard at a club in Akron over the weekend.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Vortex Concert Club in the 1100 block of Birttain Road.

Police said the 18-year-old was kicked out of the club, tried to go back inside and then shot the 38-year-old security guard in the chest.

The guard was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the 18-year-old was arrested on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.

The security guard's condition is unknown at this time.

No further information has been released.

This is the second security guard who has been shot in Akron in less than a week.

On Friday, March 20, a 35-year-old security guard at Status 8 was shot in a similar situation—people were kicked out of the bar, tried to get back inside and then shots were fired.

News 5's Bob Jones covered that shooting.

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Security guard shot at bar in Akron

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