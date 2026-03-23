Security guard at Akron club injured in weekend shooting; suspect in custody

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly shot a security guard at a club in Akron over the weekend.
According to the Akron Police Department, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Vortex Concert Club in the 1100 block of Birttain Road.
Police said the 18-year-old was kicked out of the club, tried to go back inside and then shot the 38-year-old security guard in the chest.
The guard was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the 18-year-old was arrested on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.
The security guard's condition is unknown at this time.
No further information has been released.
This is the second security guard who has been shot in Akron in less than a week.
On Friday, March 20, a 35-year-old security guard at Status 8 was shot in a similar situation—people were kicked out of the bar, tried to get back inside and then shots were fired.
News 5's Bob Jones covered that shooting.
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