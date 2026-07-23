Summit County investigates 235 cyclospora cases as outbreak grows

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating a major outbreak of cyclospora after the number of suspected cases climbed sharply over the past week.

Health officials confirm they are investigating 235 cases that could be linked to the outbreak. The number of cases has tripled in just one week, prompting many Northeast Ohio residents to rethink what they're putting on their plates.

Medical Director Dr. Erika Sobolewski said investigators are still working to determine the full scope of the outbreak, but one food has consistently stood out.

"Certainly lettuce. Lettuce has been the issue," Sobolewski said.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and other gastrointestinal symptoms. In Summit County, the investigation into how folks contracted the parasite is lengthy. People are asked to complete a detailed 12-page questionnaire about everything they ate during the previous two weeks to help investigators identify the source.

Even as contaminated products are removed from store shelves, Sobolewski said new cases are still expected.

"There is an obvious outbreak going on, and until we know that all the sources have been identified, it's going to be at least another two weeks because people have eaten those foods already before they were pulled off the shelves," she said.

At Lake Anna Park in Barberton, many residents told News 5 they're avoiding lettuce for now.

"I am not eating the lettuce, no," said Liz Shannon.

Don Means said he's taking extra precautions while grocery shopping.

"I wouldn't eat it, not until they find out what's going on," Means said.

Others are growing the produce in their own gardens.

"Me personally I'm just not eating it, but my parents have their own garden and I think that's just the thing now. People are planting their own food," said Hannah Clemons.

Shannon said her family has temporarily swapped salads for other vegetables.

"We're doing a lot of carrots and peas and things like that," she said. "I will still eat berries. I soak all my berries in vinegar and water for 20 minutes to an hour before I feed them to anyone."

Health officials continue to trace the origin of the contaminated produce and are encouraging anyone experiencing prolonged diarrhea or other symptoms after eating fresh produce to contact their healthcare provider and ask about testing for cyclospora.

In the meantime, they recommend thoroughly washing fresh fruits and vegetables before eating them and staying informed as the investigation continues.