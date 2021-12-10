U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for October fatal crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that happened in October in Akron.

Kenny Clinton is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, willful fleeing and hit-skip, according to Akron Municipal Court records. He was arrested in the 500 block of Stanton Drive after Akron police detectives received a tip regarding his whereabouts.

The crash happened on Oct. 24 just after 12 a.m. According to police, officers tried to pull over a BMW near Cole Avenue and Mercy Street for a moving violation, but the car sped off. Police followed the car for a short distance but lost sight of it.

The car was found a few minutes later crashed in the 1200 block of Andrus Street. The driver fled the scene after he struck a dumpster and then another car parked nearby.

A passenger in the BMW, later identified as Keera Bradley, 23, of Akron, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car's driver wasn't located.

Police said Friday that Clinton has been identified as the registered owner of the BMW.

Court records show Clinton had an arraignment scheduled for Friday morning.

