W. Market Street closed, businesses without water after water main break in Akron

A water main break in Akron has left a street closed and several businesses without water Monday evening, according to the city.

West Market Street is closed while crews are on scene, the city said.

Water has been shut off for the I Promise School, McDonald's, Circle K and several other buildings in the area.

Crews are working to fix the broken valve, and water will be restored once repairs are complete.

The city said water restoration could happen Monday night, and West Market Street will reopen sometime on Tuesday.