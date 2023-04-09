Woman dies after being shot at Akron bar Saturday; suspect found hiding in truck, police say

A 44-year-old woman was found shot in a bar on Newton Street in Akron early Saturday morning and later died from her injuries, police said. Officers searched multiple locations and later found and arrested a 28-year-old man for murder.

Officers responded to the Heights Bar and Grill in the 1300 block of Newton Street at around 1:10 a.m. for the reported shooting, according to an Akron Police news release. When they arrived, they found the woman inside with an apparent gunshot wound, the release states. She was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers investigated and developed information that identified a suspect in the woman’s death. They searched multiple locations and later found the 28-year-old man hiding in the back of a pickup truck on Rhodes Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the police station for questioning.

The man was later charged with murder and felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.