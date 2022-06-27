AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating after a woman died following a shooting outside Chapel Hill theater Saturday, according to a release from the medical examiner.

The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron.

The female victim was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where she died in the emergency room at 12:29 a.m.

The medical examiner said once positive identification is confirmed, an update will be given.

