Akron Canton Regional Foodbank sets record for food distribution and visitors

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank experienced a record year in distribution and demand.

In 2024, ACRFB distributed more than 40 million pounds of food, leading to more than 31 million meals. That amounted to about a 16% increase from 2023 and the most food ever distributed in a year, including 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic.

"It was an extraordinary year. On the demand side— in terms of people coming— that was an overwhelming increase as well. It was nearly a 20% increase in the number of people that were coming in," said CEO Dan Flowers.

Flowers said folks struggling with budgets because of rising costs continue to fuel the need in many areas.

"They're seeing high energy costs and seeing high food costs. That's driving a lot of people into food pantries and many for the first time. Over 20% of the people that we served last year were not in our system, meaning they never sought emergency food assistance before," Flowers said.

Jessica Gaitlin, a single Akron mother who works as a nurse aide, visits Feeding Hope Pantry at First Congregational Church of Akron to ensure she has enough food for her daughter.

She pointed to sticker shock at the grocery store as the primary reason for needing help.

"With the costs on the rise, you need almost $5 just to get a dozen of eggs now," Gaitlin said.

Gaitlin stressed she's not surprised by how many people are struggling to put food on their tables.

"I work and everything. I'm an STNA and I still come to some of the food pantries, so it's not just like the homeless that's facing shortages and stuff," she said.

Julie Carneal, the CEO of Open M, said her nonprofit has also noticed a major need.

Open M has 2,000 volunteers, and its pantry serves people bags of food curbside Monday through Friday.

"Everybody does whatever it takes to get the community served and empowered," Carneal said. "We do 11 programs and initiatives here. Last year, we put out over 900,000 pounds of food into the community."

