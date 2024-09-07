Akron chemical plant fire extinguished after about 48 hours

After about 48 hours, the fire at the SMB Products chemical plant in Akron has been extinguished, according to the City of Akron.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon and is believed to have involved chemicals such as propane, methanol, xylene, ether and ethanol, according to Akron Fire Chief Leon Henderson.

RELATED: Residents able to return to homes after large chemical fire in Akron prompted evacuation

Residents in the area were evacuated from their homes and businesses after the fire department said a "small explosive sound was heard from the building." Later Thursday night, residents were able to return to their homes.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was under control. However, crews continued to extinguish the fire on Friday.

RELATED: Crews still working to put out Akron chemical plant fire 1 day later

One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries but has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery, the city said. No other injuries have been reported.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has conducted air monitoring since the incident and has been within normal levels throughout the entirety of the testing, the city said.

The EPA has now begun air monitoring in the site perimeter and work areas, the city said.

Fire suppression materials such as ethanol and methanol ran off into a creek adjacent to the site, and contractors are working to remove the contaminated water. The city said the creek is not a drinking water source.

The water quality is being monitored, and the city said a temporary stormwater bypass system has been set up near the site to divert impacted stormwater runoff into the sanitary sewer.

“I want to again thank our safety forces and the Ohio EPA for their round-the-clock attention and care to this matter since Thursday afternoon. I’m grateful that our injured firefighter is now home and recovering,” Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said. “Now that the fire has been extinguished, the Akron Fire Department can begin their investigation into the fire and the EPA can conduct the necessary analysis on the site. All tests are coming back in safe ranges for air and water quality and will continue to be monitored. We remain committed to providing updates as more information becomes available."