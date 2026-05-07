Akron Children's Hospital wins bid for Notre Dame College property

The auction for the former Notre Dame College property is over.

Akron Children's Hospital was the winning bid, according to the city of South Euclid.

The hospital released the following statement about the winning bid:

“Akron Children’s confirms the successful bid on the Notre Dame College campus property located in South Euclid. We believe the campus is a great location for future pediatric specialty services in a vibrant, thriving community. Our goal is to improve access to high quality care in Greater Cleveland with a 100% focus on kids.”

The city is a backup bidder in case the hospital deal falls through.

The city submitted a $7.9 million offer last week.

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Nearly 50 acres of property were up for bid after the school shut down in May 2024.

The sale is expected to happen by the end of June.