South Euclid, seeing rare opportunity, jumps into bidding for Notre Dame College campus

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The City of South Euclid is making a play for the former Notre Dame College campus, which is headed to the auction block this week.

With City Council’s blessing, officials submitted a $7.9 million offer for the 50-acre property on Friday. That’s the minimum amount South Euclid needed to offer to participate in the auction, which is expected to take place on Thursday.

Leaders say the city isn’t looking to be a developer or the long-term owner of the whole campus. But officials see a chance to shape the future of a high-profile property — ensuring that public access and neighborhood input are part of any redevelopment plan.

"We recognize the deep history and significance of the Notre Dame College campus to our community,” Mayor Georgine Welo said in a written statement. “If we are fortunate to acquire the property, we look forward to partnering with community organizations and experienced development partners who appreciate its legacy.”

The nonprofit college closed two years ago, citing shrinking enrollment, rising costs and a heavy debt burden. An initial attempt to sell the property stalled out amid legal fights over why and how the college folded.

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Bank of America filed a foreclosure lawsuit on the campus and a few nearby homes in May 2025, saying Notre Dame had defaulted on more than $20 million in debt. Late last year, a court-appointed receiver took control of the property, paving the way for a sale.

In April, a Jewish day school and a partner company emerged as the first suitors for the campus, with a $7.5 million bid. That purchase offer, from Yeshiva Derech Hatorah and Seven Wells LLC, set the floor — the starting price — for anyone else to beat.

Jewish day school, partner offer $7.5M to buy Notre Dame College campus in South Euclid

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To get a shot at bidding, other potential buyers had to offer at least $400,000 more.

City Council gave Welo the green light during a special meeting on April 30. The city had to make a $790,000 deposit. That money is refundable if the city loses the auction.

Court records show the sale is expected to take place by June 30. The identity of the winning bidder will be available by early next week.

If the city wins, South Euclid expects to issue short-term debt to cover the purchase price. The city ultimately would pay off that debt by selling part or all of the campus. In the interim, South Euclid would make interest payments using general-fund money.

City officials won’t say how much they’re ultimately willing to bid. But City Council will have to sign off on issuing the debt for a purchase.

Michael Love, the city’s planning and development director, described the auction as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He and other city officials have had many discussions about the campus with potential occupants, developers and South Euclid residents.

"We believe there’s a very strong appetite in the community for people to take on a portion of the site — if not the whole site — to do something the community and the city can be proud of,” he said during a phone interview.

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MJarboe or email her at Michelle.Jarboe@wews.com.