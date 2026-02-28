Akron Children’s Museum turns 10, and you’re invited to the ultimate birthday bash!

AKRON — Get ready, Akron, one of the city’s most beloved family destinations, is celebrating a major milestone. The Akron Children's Museum is turning 10, and they’re marking the occasion with a birthday bash.

Guests can expect a lively mix-and-mingle atmosphere packed with entertainment and surprises around every corner. There will be a fun show by Valerie's Dueling Pianos, a performance by Martell School of Dance, casino tables, dozens of raffle prizes, including a ride on the Goodyear Blimp, and delicious food and drinks.

Every ticket purchased, every auction bid placed, and every toast raised supports the Akron Children’s Museum’s work to make hands-on learning accessible to families across the community.

For 10 years, the museum has inspired young minds through interactive exhibits and creative play, and this celebration ensures the next decade will be even brighter.

Just over the last year, Akron Children's Museum Executive Director Traci Buckner said 50,000 visitors spent the day at the museum.

"Co-founders Betsy and Ryan Hartschuh used to travel with their own children, but they're a little bigger now, they are high school age, and every time they would come home they would wonder why we don't have a children's museum here in our own town? They got some really ambitious young families together, and this is what they've created 10 years later, that is what makes me most proud," said Buckner.

Set for March 7, 2026, every ticket helps continue the mission to spark imagination and hands-on learning for local children. Doors open at 6 p.m., beginning with a VIP hour from 6-7 p.m., followed by the main event from 7-11 p.m.

The party will be held at the brand-new Crafty Steere restaurant downtown, located at 222 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio. Parking is available in the O’Neil’s/State Street Parking Deck at 51 W. State St., right behind Barley House. Deck parking is free on the weekends.

After you park, take the elevator in the parking deck to level (M). When you exit the elevator, you will arrive in the O'Neil Building lobby. You will enter Crafty Steere on the left-hand side.

For tickets to the event, click this link.