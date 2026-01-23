Akron council members launch community forums to push for police reform

AKRON, Ohio — Policing in Akron is a big topic, so three Akron council members are addressing police reform in the community.

“Right now, police reform is not being addressed properly, and if everybody’s voice comes together, I feel that then we can be heard collectively,” said At-Large Councilman Eric Garrett.

Garrett says he wants accountability and transparency from the Akron Police Department and the mayor’s administration.

“Over the last two years, the mayor said on his run for office that police reform (was) going to be at the forefront,” said Garrett.

Two years later, Garrett said he feels police reform has not been talked about enough for people with concerns like Gwen Bryant.

“We’ve had too many incidents where there (have) been things that happened that some of the force I didn’t, from basically what I heard, was not necessary,” said Bryant.

Even Pat Reese agreed.

“What I want to see is some definitive steps to say in the future, these are some things that we will have zero tolerance for in terms of police actions,” said Reese.

That said, Reese said the community has to do their part too, and she said it starts by attending these community forums hosted by Garrett, Council President Margo Sommerville and Councilwoman Jan Davis.

Garrett said the goal is to get people’s feedback, so they can give it to the mayor.

“We’re not looking to blame or point fingers. We’re just asking for accountability,” said Garrett.

During Thursday’s discussion at Buchtel CLC, Deputy Chief Michael Miller talked about rising tensions between Akron Police and the community following the officer-involved shooting deaths of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in June 2022 and 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker in November 2024.

“We’ve had some very tragic things happen in the community, and believe it or not, it breaks officers hearts too. Mine also,” said Miller.

As much as Miller said he wants to reverse the past, he said the future is just as important, which is why he and other city leaders joined the conversation to talk about use of force, police oversight and union contract negotiations between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“Conversations like this can be hard, but we have to hear each other in order to build that bridge to each other,” said Reese.

The next community forum will take place on Thursday, Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mason CLC.

The last one will be on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ed Davis Community Center.