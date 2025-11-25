Family of Jazmir Tucker files lawsuit against Akron 1 year after 15-year-old fatally shot by Akron officer

One year after the death of a 15-year-old boy, his family filed a lawsuit against the City of Akron.

Jazmir Tucker was shot and killed last Thanksgiving while officers say they were investigating the sound of gunfire.

Police: 15-year-old boy shot, killed by officer in Akron

RELATED: Police: 15-year-old boy shot, killed by officer in Akron

Officer Devon Fields shot Tucker after encountering him, saying he saw Tucker with a gun. A gun was found in Tucker's clothing, zipped up in a pocket.

Earlier this fall, a special grand jury chose not to indict Fields.

Special grand jury chooses not to indict Akron officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

RELATED: Special grand jury chooses not to indict Akron officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

The lawsuit alleges unconstitutional use of force and municipal liability for training and oversight failures, among other claims.

In addition to the city, the complaint also names Fields, several other members of the Akron Police Department and Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

Tucker's family is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit.

News 5 has reached out to the city for comment and is waiting for a response.