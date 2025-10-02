Special grand jury chooses not to indict Akron officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly a year after Jazmir Tucker, 15, was shot and killed by an Akron police officer, a special grand jury convened in Summit County and, after deliberating, has chosen not to indict the officer who pulled the trigger.

The special grand jury handed down its decision Thursday morning, according to the Summit County Clerk of Courts. Summit County Court of Common Pleas records show the no-bill was issued after the special grand jury considered a murder charge.

The officer, Davon Fields, hired in December 2019, will not be charged with a crime for the teen’s death.

Fields shot and killed Jazmir on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 2024.

According to the Akron Police Department, a pair of patrol officers, parked in their marked cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard, heard gunshots nearby and exited their patrol car.

A short time later, outside of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, the officers encountered Jazmir. However, it’s unclear what the officer saw when approaching Tucker based on the body camera footage provided. Lights were pointed at him, and guns were covering most of what we could see in the video. One of the officers fired his rifle, striking the teen, police said.

In the body-worn footage, officers stated several times that the alleged reason for shooting Tucker was due to what “looks like a firearm on his right hip.”

Again, the video does not adequately show whether Tucker had drawn the weapon previously, nor does it show a clear visual of the moments that led to him being shot.

According to the body camera footage, it took about seven minutes before officers approached the teen. After roughly another three minutes, officers began providing some aid, which included putting a chest seal on Jazmir around the time EMS arrived.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Jazmir was shot twice in the back and once in the arm.

Body camera footage revealed a gun was found in Jazmir’s right-side pocket. However, the pocket was zipped, and other items appeared to bury the gun in his pocket.

Akron police said in a statement that the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network matched two shell casings found near the school to the weapon Jazmir had on him.

The teen, who was a freshman at North High School in Akron, left behind a large family, including his identical twin brother, Amir.

The shooting prompted Jazmir’s family and their attorneys of The Cochran Firm to call for change and accountability in the Akron Police Department and its “culture of violence.”

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding issued a joint statement regarding the special grand jury's decision:

“We want to again send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jazmir Tucker as they continue to mourn his loss. We want to thank the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for investigating this case and the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office for accepting the investigation to present to a grand jury. We’d also like to thank the members of the Summit County grand jury for honorably performing their civic duty.



We want to reiterate that this investigation was handled independently from the City of Akron. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation undertook the investigation of Jazmir’s death from beginning to end. From that point, they turned the investigative materials over to another outside agency, the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office to review the evidence. The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office then convened a special grand jury made up of Summit County residents, who were presented with the evidence accumulated from the state’s investigation. The members of that grand jury made the collective decision not to bring criminal charges in this matter.”



“There will undoubtedly be many reactions to today’s news. For those who wish to speak out – your speech and advocacy are constitutionally-protected, and the City of Akron will safeguard those rights. Violence and property damage are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.



To our officers, we recognize the challenges you face as you work to protect and serve our city. The call to public service is an honorable one and the calling of a police officer is especially challenging. There will continue to be difficult days ahead, but we have confidence in the men and women of the Akron Police Department to meet this moment, and we will continue to support you as you protect and serve the Akron community.



Separate and apart from the criminal and disciplinary processes, we believe that fatal encounters should be examined for lessons learned. As we have previously shared, the City of Akron is undertaking a review of our use of force policy with a nationally recognized organization, the Police Executive Research Forum. In the coming months, the PERF team will work with our community, with law enforcement and the public, to review the City of Akron’s use of force policy, practices, and procedures – to delve into community expectations, training, best practices and more. With their help, Akron will collectively seek the best outcomes possible in dangerous situations.”

Akron FOP Lodge #7 issued the following statement after the special grand jury's decision came out:

A Summit County Grand Jury has cleared an Akron Police Officer who was forced to use deadly force to defend their life in November of 2024. After an independent investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and a comprehensive review by the grand jury, the evidence showed that our officer acted appropriately in a life-threatening situation.



“The grand jury confirmed today that our officer followed his training and acted lawfully,” Brian Lucey, President of Akron FOP Lodge #7 said. “While the loss of life is a tragedy, the rush to judgment by some elected officials in this case was reckless and irresponsible.”



The BCI investigation showed that officers were finishing reports late at night when they heard gunshots nearby. Not knowing whether the shots were fired at them or someone else, they rushed towards the sound of the gunfire. Officers came face to face with Jazmir Tucker, a teenager who was carrying a recently-fired and loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.



“The cause of this terrible tragedy was a teenager carrying and firing a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, that he was not permitted to carry” Lucey continued. “Akron police are dedicated to keeping our community safe, but we urgently need stronger support from juvenile courts, parents, and community leaders to prevent tragedies like this.”