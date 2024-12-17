Bullet casings found by Akron police match gun found in Jazmir Tucker's jacket, according to analysis by feds

Bullet casings found near Miller South School in Akron on the night 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker was fatally shot by Akron police match the gun found in the teen's pocket, according to a federal analysis.

On Tuesday morning, at the same time the department released the long-awaited personnel file of the officer who shot Tucker, Akron police said in a statement that two shell casings were matched by the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to the weapon Tucker had on him.

The department released no further information about the match.

Tucker was shot and killed on Thanksgiving evening. According to the Akron Police Department, a pair of patrol officers were parked in their marked cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Blvd when they heard gunshots nearby and exited their patrol car.

A short time later, outside of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, the officers encountered Tucker, and one of the officers fired his gun, striking the teen, police said. Police collected evidence from the scene and nearby area, which included the shell casings.

Body camera footage reveals a gun was found in Tucker’s right-side pocket. However, the pocket was zipped, and other items appeared to bury the gun inside his pocket.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case, and the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will complete a separate investigation.

