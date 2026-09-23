Akron Duplex Fire Sends 2 Residents, 8 Police Officers to Hospital

AKRON, Ohio — Two Akron residents and eight police officers were treated at a hospital after fire tore through a duplex on Akron's Arch Street overnight.

Akron firefighters were called to the home just before midnight after receiving multiple reports of a fire and people trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the first and second floors of the duplex.

One person was trapped at a third-floor window and was rescued by firefighters using a ladder, according to fire officials.

Three other residents had already made it out of the home before firefighters arrived.

According to Akron Fire Captain Doug King, two residents were taken to the hospital for treatment, while two others refused transport.

Police officers were also involved in the rescue efforts.

King said officers with both Akron Police and Summa Police were at the scene before firefighters arrived and helped get residents out of the burning home.

One Akron police officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Seven Summa police officers also went to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

All of the residents and officers are expected to be okay.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs from the home.

Both dogs were unconscious when they were brought outside, but paramedics were able to revive them.

King said both dogs are doing well.

Because firefighters were not initially certain everyone had escaped, crews made an aggressive interior search of the duplex.

No additional victims were found.

No firefighters were injured.

King said the fire was burning heavily throughout the structure and that crews were faced with a challenging rescue situation.

"The unusual thing here is with the amount of victims, the amount of rescues that we made, everyone is in stable condition and doing well," King said. "That's a win for us."

The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults displaced by the fire, as well as their two dogs.

It is not yet clear whether the home had working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.