Akron firefighters find body while battling shed fire

An investigation is underway after a body was found while Akron firefighters were battling a fire in a shed on Saturday.

Akron Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of S. Arlington Street on Saturday for a fire in a parking lot behind a vacant building, Akron Fire said. Upon arrival, they found a fully involved shed fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and discovered the body inside the structure, Akron Fire said.

The Akron Fire Investigation and Summit County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, Akron Fire said.

The fire is still under investigation, and no further information is available.

