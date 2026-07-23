Akron firefighters shatter records at Northeast Regional Challenge Series

AKRON, Ohio — More than 100 firefighters from 18 states and three countries are competing in Akron through Saturday in the Northeast Regional TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series — and several local heroes are already making history.

The challenge, nicknamed "The Toughest Two Minutes in Sports," sends competitors racing up five flights of stairs in full gear while carrying 42 pounds of hose. The course also includes hoisting 49 pounds of doughnut roll and rope and dragging a 165-pound dummy 106 feet to the finish line — all set up in downtown Akron.

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Akron firefighter Nicholas Fleming completed the course in 2 minutes and 29 seconds.

"Extremely hard. I had to lay down for about 10 minutes before I could speak to anyone, and I'm just kind of recovering," Fleming said.

Akron firefighter Hunter Brantifort navigated the course in 3:05, setting a national record for women in her age group.

When asked if she realized how fast she was moving on the course, Brantifort said it didn't feel that way in the moment.

"It doesn't feel fast, I'll tell you that," Brantifort said.

She described the mental and physical demands of the challenge.

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"It's pretty tough. Yeah, it's a mind game. It's tough on you physically in the legs," Brantifort said.

Akron firefighter Billie Johnson set an Ohio record in his age group, finishing in 2:27.

"I thought I was gonna fall out. I knocked my mask off going up the stairs. I was like, 'What am I doing?'" Johnson said.

Despite the rough moments on the course, Johnson said the result surprised him.

"Feel good, (I'm) 25 and an Ohio record. I feel good about it. It shocked me. I didn't think I was going to get it. I thought I was going to get like four minutes. I thought I was going to do terrible, and I barely trained for it," Johnson said.

For Fleming, the competition also reflects the physical demands firefighters face on the job every day.

"Because a house fire is extreme physical work and you got to be ready for it. This is a good test of that," Fleming said.

Beyond the fitness component, the event also celebrates the bond among first responders. For Brantifort and Johnson, the competition could lead to even bigger stages, with national and world firefighter events potentially on the horizon in the coming months.

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When asked if she planned to compete in both, Brantifort left the door open.

"Maybe so. I got to get this medic school thing tackled as well, so we'll see," Brantifort said.

The Northeast Regional TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series continues in Akron through Saturday.