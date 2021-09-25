Akron Half Marathon runner gets surprise proposal after crossing finish line

AKRON, Ohio — Thousands of runners have already crossed the blue line in Akron, but for one Half Marathon runner she might have been out of breath for a whole different reason after finishing the race.

Kendra Molyet's boyfriend, Matt Smartnick, was likely racing just as quickly as her as she finished the Akron Half Marathon this morning.

That's because he had quite the question to ask her as she crossed the finish line.

Nothing like being asked “Will you marry me” after completing one of the hardest races of your life. A lot of excitement here at the @AkronMarathon ! @WEWS pic.twitter.com/4AXZr0YETj — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) September 25, 2021

“Coming up there was a huge hill and it was super-tiring, then I saw my name in letters. It was like, 'marry me.' That was crazy," Molyet said.

Quickly after she checked her apple watch, she said yes and went in for a kiss.

“I wanted to do something out of the ordinary, and she’s been training for this for god knows how long. What better way to add to it?" said Smartnick.

Her boyfriend, or fiancé rather, said he only got about an hour of sleep last night in anticipation.

What an exciting moment out there in Akron. Congratulations to the happy couple!

