Akron house fire leaves dog dead, 4 people displaced

File image of an Akron fire truck
Four people are without a home after a fire tore through a multi-unit house in Akron on Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 60 block of Rose Boulevard.

According to the Akron Fire Department, when firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in heavy smoke, and flames were coming from the back.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and ventilate the home.

No one was injured, but the department said a dog died in the fire. Four residents were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to help.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

