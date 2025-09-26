Akron introduces new partnership to review police use-of-force policy

AKRON, Ohio — In an effort to build trust between the Akron Police Department and community members like Cordell Walker, the city announced plans on Thursday to partner with the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, which will cost just over $300,000.

“I feel like things should get reviewed,” said Walker.

City leaders said the DC-based organization, which was founded in 1976, has already begun collecting information to begin its review of the police’s use-of-force policies and procedures.

Now, the police research organization’s work will expand to improve the delivery of police services and the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

At the same time, PERF will also partner with the city to start leading engagement efforts in October, in addition to coming up with a list of recommendations for law enforcement to achieve that aligns with the city’s goals.

Those include making necessary changes to the police department’s current programs, training, policies and practices related to use-of-force to increase accountability, transparency and trust.

Meantime, PERF will also work with the University of Akron’s Department of Criminal Justice Studies to develop the implementation strategy for those recommendations, which Walker said he’s hopeful will make a difference, especially following the shooting death of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker last year in November.

“I like to speak up for my community, and seeing that I’m always out here in the community, I know the pain, the trauma,” said Walker.

As the CEO of HYPE, or Helping Young People Elevate, Walker said he believes Akron’s use-of-force between kids and adults should be different.

“We want to see something different. We don’t want to keep seeing the same thing over and over," said Walker.

Those recommendations are expected next year at the end of the first quarter.