Akron launches PIVOT program as shootings leave families searching for help

AKRON, Ohio — Akron city leaders launched a new violence intervention program Friday as the city responds to a string of shootings, including one that hospitalized a 19-year-old Thursday night.

Akron police said the 19-year-old was shot on Shelby Avenue.

The shooting came after a violent weekend in Highland Square, where six people were injured in recent shootings, including three innocent bystanders.

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The recent violence has left people across Akron scared, frustrated and wondering what comes next.

Since May, News 5 has spoken with victims, families and witnesses impacted by gun violence across the city. Their stories have shown the same reality: Gun violence is changing how people live in Akron.

This weekend, the city is taking temporary action in Highland Square.

Almost every bar in the neighborhood agreed to close at midnight. Nearby parking lots are also closing late at night. City leaders said the goal is to reduce large crowds and help prevent more violence.

But officials said enforcement is only one part of the response.

PIVOT, which stands for prevention, intervention, violence interruption, outreach and treatment, was launched by the city.

The city is partnering with Summa Health, Cleveland Clinic, Akron General and the Minority Behavioral Health Group.

The goal is to reach shooting victims and their families immediately after violence happens, when fear, grief and anger can build quickly.

Dr. Roth Nahshanuia, with Summa Health, said family members often experience intense anger while waiting to learn whether a loved one has survived.

“When you don’t know what’s happening and your loved one is alive or deceased, your first emotional response is anger,” Nahshanuia said.

The program will use trained intervention specialists to connect victims and families with support, services and guidance in those first critical moments.

City leaders said the goal is to stop one family’s trauma from becoming another act of violence.

Mayor Shammas Malik said the program is part of a longer-term effort to address gun violence in Akron.

“We did not get here overnight. This is not going to change overnight,” Malik said.