26-year-old man in critical condition after shooting at Highland Square

The Akron Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man in critical condition and a woman injured in Highland Square early Sunday.

At approximately 1:23 a.m., while officers assigned to a special detail in Highland Square addressed a fight between two women, gunfire erupted in a nearby parking lot, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two unidentified men exchanged shots despite the presence of multiple officers who were standing within 50 yards of them, Akron Police said.

According to Akron Police, two uninvolved bystanders, a 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were struck by the gunfire during the incident.

Police said both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The man remains in critical condition while the woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Major Crimes Unit responded and launched its investigation, interviewing witnesses. Police said approximately 20 shell casings were collected by the unit from the scene.

“It’s troubling when an incident like this occurs despite the visible presence of police

officers nearby. We remain hopeful that the victims will recover and are grateful that no

officers or additional people were injured," said Chief of Police Brian Harding in a statement. "The reckless actions of those responsible placed countless people at risk. Our detectives are working diligently to identify the gunmen and hold them accountable.”

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik also released a statement regarding the shooting.

Last night's shooting in a crowded public space in Highland Square left multiple individuals injured and endangered countless others. This incident reflects a complete disregard for human life. Gun violence continues to threaten our community, as we have seen most recently at Lane Field, Kenmore, and North Hill.



I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the Akron Police officers who were already on scene working a neighborhood security detail and breaking up a separate fight when the shooting erupted. They moved quickly to secure the area, assist victims, and begin the investigation. Their bravery helped prevent an already dangerous situation from becoming even worse.



The Highland Square neighborhood has a unique concentration of nightlife, and this year, we have been working with businesses and other stakeholders through our new Special Improvement District to address continuing safety challenges. Some of those challenges include significant public consumption of alcohol on sidewalks and parking lots, illegal possession of weapons, and reckless business practices at Highland Tavern. Some of the steps we have taken in response to these challenges include additional presence of APD officers, continuous private security foot patrols on weekend evenings, temporary closure of Highland Tavern in May due to not having a valid occupancy permit, as well as monitoring of their occupancy limits since re-opening. We will continue working with all partners on further safety measures for this area, just as we will in other neighborhoods where we have seen specific, recurring issues.



Today, my thoughts are with those who were injured, and I wish them a full recovery. Violence will not be tolerated in Akron. We will work tirelessly to identify those responsible, hold them accountable, and continue to get violent offenders off our streets. Everyone deserves to feel safe when they gather in our city – and we cannot and will not accept gun violence as a normal part of community life. Akron Mayor Shammas Malik

Ward 1 Councilmember Fran Wilson also added a statement to the mayor's:

“For nine months, many in the district have been working to secure funding and support to tackle public safety issues and bring neighborhood improvement. Over the past two months, private security and police have been working diligently to de-escalate tensions while enforcing the law in the late-night scene. The personnel on the ground last night helped to keep people safe amid a chaotic scene. I thank them for their work,” Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.