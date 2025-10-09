Akron's Highland Square to see tighter security measures following shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police said there aren’t any new updates following a deadly shooting in Highland Square this past weekend.

It left the family of 25-year-old Tim Hutchinson devastated.

Homicide in Highland Square leads to push for security enhancements

But Akron leaders are stepping up security measures to keep the area safe.

“It’s a bigger problem than just our neighborhood,” said Louie Berrodin.

On Wednesday, people like Louie Berrodin made it his mission to attend a Ward One meeting at Highland Square Branch Library to address his concerns as a longtime Akron resident and business owner.

“It’s unfortunate that it takes a crisis for people to come together, but I’m grateful that everybody made an effort to come,” said Berrodin.

Despite this past weekend’s deadly shooting, which Berrodin said is upsetting, the vibrancy still shines in a community that’s hopeful things will change thanks to new security measures introduced by Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

“If someone is coming here to cause trouble, know that we are going to work on holding folks accountable,” said Malik.

Malik said the plan is to continue making sure there is consistent gating at the Chipotle parking lot and to tow cars parked after hours at Walgreens.

He also said you can expect to see more police presence on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’re working to have those detailed officers – four to six officers – out dealing with issues as small as open containers or bigger issues – fights, things like that,” said Malik.

In the long term, the city will consider blocking off certain streets and implementing a special improvement district (SID) designation by next year.

This would potentially add lighting, surveillance cameras, and security—either private or off-duty officers—to Highland Square, which Councilman Sam Deshazior explained to News 5 on Monday.

“We are asking for everyone’s patience as we work through this process and we’re looking for success,” said DeShazior.

Akron Police told the crowd it’s been challenging trying to patrol the area on Saturdays due to staffing schedules.

But they said they’re going to put forth their best effort in addition to addressing other community concerns, like cleaning up Highland Square’s back alley.

“People look at neighborhoods and things differently when things aren’t cared for,” said Berrodin.

Police said they have received a couple of good leads and recovered some video footage, so they encourage anyone with information to reach out to them.