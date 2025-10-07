Homicide in Akron's Highland Square leads to push for security enhancements in business district

AKRON, Ohio — The weekend homicide of 25-year-old Tim Hutchinson in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood has sparked outrage, left his family devastated, and reignited a conversation about security in the neighborhood.

"Fantastic kid that was so young and never got a chance to explore life," his father, Terry Hutchinson, said.

Tim Hutchinson, a Wooster native who graduated from the University of Akron this past spring, was hanging out with friends in Highland Square on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., two people— unknown to Hutchinson's group— started shooting at each other. Tim was caught in the crossfire and shot in the head. He died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Both shooters remain on the loose. Police have not identified any suspects or released surveillance footage gathered from area businesses.

"I think there should be more security around the area," Terry Hutchinson said.

Tim Hutchinson's dad isn't the only one calling for stepped-up security measures in Highland Square.

"This is unfortunate that it happened when it did, but we're not waiting around for something else to happen before we engage to determine how we can cut it off," said Councilman Sam DeShazior, who represents Ward 1, which includes Highland Square.

DeShazior said he's concerned about gun violence, in general, in Akron. As it relates to Highland Square, he said he's troubled by large gatherings that sometimes turn into fights after midnight.

He's pushing for a special improvement district (SID) designation for the area, which could potentially add lighting, surveillance cameras, and security—either private or off-duty officers—to Highland Square.

"If this works and we're taking control of it, then we are protecting ourselves from the inside out," DeShazior said.

However, the councilman said a SID would possibly come with taxes or fees assessed to Highland Square businesses to fund the improvements.

Nick Lee, a chef at Hibachi Xpress, welcomes the security enhancements in the neighborhood, but isn't sure how many businesses would support the proposal.

"The idea itself is a actually a good idea, but it's about putting it into play," Lee said. "A lot of people might feel like, well, it doesn't involve them, or they're not affected by it, or it doesn't affect their business."

DeShazior said the idea is still in the early stages of discussion, and it's not clear how much businesses would be asked to pay for security improvements.

Further discussion on the proposal is expected during a Ward 1 meeting for residents and business owners on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Square library. DeShazior said Mayor Shammas Malik and police are expected to attend.