'I just don't understand this world anymore': Father left heartbroken after son caught in crossfire, killed

AKRON, Ohio — On Saturday evening from his home in Wooster, Terry Hutchinson said goodbye to his son, Timothy Hutchinson, who was heading to Akron to hang out with friends. Terry never imagined it would be their last conversation.

"The last thing I said to him was 'I love you and be careful,'" Hutchinson recalled.

Hutchinson said Tim played lacrosse and was a standout bowler when he attended Wooster High School. In the Hutchinson home, a shelf is covered with bowling trophies and medals that Tim earned.

Tim also loved fishing and camping. He graduated from the University of Akron this past spring with a degree in mechanical engineering and landed a job where he started out as an intern— Daisy Dairy Products in Wooster.

"He had the biggest heart. I mean, he'd help anybody. If you asked for help, he'd be right there," Terry said. "He'd give the shirt off his back to anybody."

Tim went to Highland Square over the weekend to hang out with buddies and celebrate UA's homecoming.

According to Hutchinson, Tim's friends were walking to their car when two men— unknown to Tim's group— started chasing and then shooting at each other.

At least nine people called 911.

One woman told an operator, "I'm at Highland Square. There is a man shot on the sidewalk. We need an ambulance now!"

A male caller said, "There was quite a few shots popped off, at least five or six of them. Everybody started running. It's kind of scary."

Tim was caught in the crossfire and shot in the head. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where, at the age of 25, he died.

"For the people that did it, I sure hope you feel pretty guilty because someday that could be you," Hutchinson said.

Police said the victim was struck unintentionally, and both gunmen got away. No one has been arrested. Detectives are reviewing surveillance videos from Highland Square businesses, hoping to identify suspects.

"He wasn't doing anything wrong that night, and unfortunately, just go caught in the crossfire, so our hearts and prayers go out to the family. This is something that shouldn't happen," said Lt. Michael Murphy.

A memorial complete with flowers, candles and pictures of Tim continues to grow at the scene of the deadly shooting.

"He was a fantastic kid that was so young and never got a chance to explore life," his father said.

A GoFundMe page is helping the Hutchinson family as they deal with the tragic and random loss of a loved one. In the meantime, a heartbroken father is forced to ask a question impossible to answer.

"I just don't understand this world anymore," Terry said. "Why should innocent people get stuck in the middle of something like this?"

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that solves the murder. Anyone with tips is asked to call 330-434-COPS.

