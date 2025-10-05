Man caught in crossfire shot, killed in Akron; police searching for suspects

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron's Highland Square early Sunday morning, according to Akron Police.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Market Street for reports of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they located the 25-year-old, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was caught in the crossfire of two unknown suspects and was shot unintentionally, police said.

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding released the following statement:

“On behalf of the Akron Police Department, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life. No one deserves to lose their life because of senseless violence. I can assure you that our detectives are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and to bring justice to the victim and his family. We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.”

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik also released a statement:

“Violence like what took place in Highland Square last night is awful and completely unacceptable. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the young man who was killed in this shooting. We will relentlessly pursue those who committed this crime and continue our efforts to prevent violence across our city and hold all perpetrators accountable. In addition, over the last several months, our APD and Economic Development teams have been working with stakeholders in Highland Square around concrete ways to crack down on late night partying in parking lots and other safety concerns. We will continue those efforts and share more soon on steps that we are taking to improve neighborhood safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490.